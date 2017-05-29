Tips for camping with your free Parks Canada Discovery Pass this summer

Canada News Wire

News release

Summertime in Canada is camping season. As the weather warms up, Canadians across the country love pitching a tent, unrolling their sleeping bag, and spending some time in the great outdoors.

This year, Canadians have one more great reason to get outside and experience this great country, as we get set to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

To make sure you and your family are getting the most out of your camping experience this summer, here are a few essentials to keep in mind as you start packing for your camping adventure:

1. The 2017 Discovery Pass

For the entire year, Parks Canada is offering free Discovery Passes to Canadians, giving them access to national parks across the country, free of charge.

It’s easy to access, and you can order it online. It’s important to note: these passes do not cover campsite bookings, so don’t forget to reserve your campsite well ahead of your trip to ensure a spot.

2. Safety First

Bumps, blisters, scratches and burns are all possible outcomes from your adventure outdoors.

To help treat these minor injuries, be sure to pack a medical kit such as the Adventure Medical Kits Ultralight/Watertight .5. This kit is ideal for hiking, kayaking, backpacking, mountain biking, and climbing. This medical kit is waterproof, light-weight and has a full range of medical supplies to cover all common injuries you may come across on a day or short weekend trip.

3. Stay Protected

Sun burns and bug bites go hand-in-hand with camping trips. So, make sure you pack quality sunscreen and bug repellent.

On a camping trip, avoiding a sunburn is often better than securing the perfect tan.

Make sure you pack sunscreen with the appropriate UV protection for the trip.

When it comes to bug repellent, there are two formulas to consider: Lemon Eucalyptus or DEET-based repellent. A great Lemon Eucalyptus plant-based formula is Natrapel® 6hr.

It is safe for the whole family, and offers up to six hours of protection. If looking for a DEET-based repellent try Ben’s® 30 tick & insect repellent, providing up to 8 hours of protection.

Ben’s unique, water-based formula evaporates slowly so the repellent stays on longer with little absorption into the skin.

No matter how you plan to celebrate Canada 150 in the wilderness, it’s important to plan ahead, pack the essentials and remember safety is the number one priority.

Happy birthday, Canada!