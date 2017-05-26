Time to relax and enjoy North Country Fair

Spotlight Staff

For 39 years Lesser Slave Lake North Country Community Association has invited music and nature lovers to celebrate the longest day of the year at its annual North Country Fair.

This family friendly summer solstice celebration is held in the beautiful Driftpile river valley, surrounded by boreal forest.

The sun barely sets and the music plays until dawn; first at four unique stage venues and then around campfires as old friends reunite and new friends are found.

This years’ North Country Fair, from June 23-25, serves up music and entertainment from across Canada and around the world.

Gracing the main stage is Juno winner William Prince, sure to inspire with the melodic baritones of his brand of country rock.

Juno nominated Ten Strings and a Goatskin, hailing from P.E.I., blend pop and world rhythms in a maritime tribute.

International delights include crowd favorite from Australia Tom Richardson, and from Argentina,

The Entangados, whose blend of clowning and folk rock is bound to please.

Sure to keep the party going is sassy Swedish pop rockers The Magnettes who combine Swedish pop sensibilities with a bold in your face attitude.

As always, North Country Fair loves to showcase talent from Alberta’s vibrant music scene. Joining us in 2017 are: songwriter extraor- dinaire Bill Bourne, avant-garde rocker Tzadeka, soulful Celeigh Cardinal Band, hip-hop duo Kemo Treats, electronic post punkers Concealer and the always popular energy of The Northbloods.

Featured as well are the highly anticipated Pack A.D. and the poetic and powerful Birds of Chicago.

Bridging the gap between pop and her traditional indigenous influence is Iskwe.

Music is not the only fare at this extraordinary event!

Providing entertainment at the Reed Playground area this year are the National Stiltwalkers of Canada troupe and The Imaginarium puppeteers, part of the magical environment for children.

Enjoy a delicious meal at a selection of food vendors, stroll through the Artisan alley for crafted products or relax at a yoga class.

North Country Fair also has a diverse variety of workshops, from flint knapping to yoyo making; tai chi to hula hooping and poi as well as its infamous spontaneous musical combinations.

You can go on a guided nature walk, try out a slack line or even join a ukestra! So don’t forget your ukulele!

North Country Fair is a great place to kick off your shoes, enjoy nature, creative artistry, color and community while being treated to an eclectic blend of genre defying music.

At any given time, multiple generations can be found dancing at one of the venues, sitting by a fire or picnic area, sharing stories and song, meals and memories.

North Country Fair’s dedicated following of volunteers and supporters has evolved to create a truly unique experience for all ages.

A celebration of summer and song, nature and freedom, with a spirit and energy of caring for the land and each other that is electric and infectious.

Prepare to be inspired! And don’t be surprised when you arrive and are welcomed by big smiles and a friendly greeting, “Happy Fair”.

Visit us at lslncca.ca and on Facebook.

Early bird ticket pricing until June 1.

North Country Fair Sunday gate sales for 2017 are being donated to Driftpile School hot lunch program and Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter.