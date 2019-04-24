Third annual “Gala du Nord” celebrates young Francophone talent



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

The third annual “Gala du Nord,” will take place at Centre Chevaliers in Falher, on April 26 at 6pm.



Gala du Nord celebrates the artistic talents of young Francophones while offering a great social occasion in an elegant environment where people of all ages can enjoy the show, converse in French and celebrate their Francophone identity and culture.



“The community impact is significant and we are very excited about the ripple effect,” says Cafe Nord-Ouest project coordinator, Sylvianne Maison- neuve.



“Community members anxiously anticipate the Gala from year to year and are delighted to witness the various talents.”



Students who have performed in previous Gala du Nord events feel proud of their participation and look forward with enthusiasm to the upcoming event.



“Some students have been planning art projects since last year, others have been inspired to write music and they are proud to take part in the 2019 edition,” says Maisonneuve. “The project holds a position of high prestige amongst former and future participants.”



Gala du Nord is a result of a collaboration between Café Nord- Ouest and École Héritage whose students provide the artistic program for the event, showcasing various forms of visual art, dance, poetry and both instrumental and vocal performances.



Hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be served during the evening and the Gala will conclude with a premium vocal performance where student, accompanied by a professional band will have an opportunity to get a real feel for the performing arts.



This segment of the evening will also feature two school bands, “Les étincelles” and “French Toast” who write and perform original music.



“This year the Gala theme is ‘D’hier à demain’ which, loosely translates to, ‘From Yesterday to Tomorrow’ in honour of Falher’s 100th anniversary and the important work of pioneers in the establishment of communities and our commitment to their continued growth,” says Maisonneuve.



CAFE Nord-Ouest is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support French-speaking families in the region.



The CAFE Nord- Ouest aims to provide opportunities where French-speaking families can meet and share in a stimulating social and educational environment.



“These opportunities are very important in the quest for continued vitality of our Francophone community,” says Maisonneuve.



Tickets for the Gala du Nord event are for sale until Thursday April 25.