The wait continues

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

A Nampa man facing several serious criminal charges will be back in Peace River provincial court Dec. 2.



Mukhtar Ali is charged with fraud, unauthorized possession of firearms, breach of conditions, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, impaired driving, and possession of a prohibited substance for the purpose of trafficking.



Ali, who is remanded in custody, was arrested at gunpoint by Peace Regional RCMP on the Peace River bridge on Aug. 26.



He also faces charges linked to an armed robbery at the Big Country Inn liquor store in Nampa on July 13. At his bail hearing Ali denied all connection to the robbery, and on Oct. 28 one count of possession of stolen VISA receipts was withdrawn.