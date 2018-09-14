‘The Sun Above the Clouds’ author describes ordeal, triumph after near death from electrocution

Mac Olsen

Mac Olsen

smokyriverexpress.com

@SmokyRiverExprs

Paul and Lorraine Hebert were special guests at the genealogy society in Donnelly during the evening of Sept. 13.

Paul Hebert, author of ‘The Sun Above the Clouds’, talked about his near-death experience from electrocution that occurred in September 1989.

The audience of over 40 people was captivated as he described the trauma that he endured, but also the triumphs and fellowship that he shared with family and friends.

Lorraine also offered her thoughts about all that they have endured over time, as well as the steadfastness and anchor point that she became for him to have the quality of life that he does now.

As part of this report, check out the series of videos found on the Smoky River Express’ YouTube Channel, where they offer their insights to the audience.

Also, look for a story about their presentation at the genealogy society in the Sept. 26 edition of the Smoky River Express.