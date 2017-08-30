The McLennan RCMP investigates fraud, requests assistance

RCMP

News releases

On August 9, 2017, RCMP received several reports about a Fraud. People receiving phone calls about someone claiming to be representing TELUS, stating they owed money or their information had been compromised and will try to sell a product that will solve the issue.

Mischief to Second Hand Store bench

On August 19, 2017, RCMP received a report from an employee who worked at the Second Hand Store. A bench belonging to the store had been broken sometime between August 13 and August 19, 2017.

