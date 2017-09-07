Terry Fox Run in McLennan on Sept. 17

Express Staff

The public is invited to participate in a Terry Fox Run.

It will be held at Ecole Providence in McLennan on Sept. 17. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and the run starts at 1 p.m.

Participants can do one lap of approximately three km or three laps to complete 10 km.

The route is mostly paved and is wheelchair accessible – perfect for biking, skateboarding, rollerblading, walking or running.

Participants can register online at https://secure.terryfox.ca/registrant/EventLocationHome.aspx?eventid=212409&langpref=en-CA&LocationID=212461&Referrer=direct%2fnone, or those wanting to donate can do so online.

If you would like more information about the event, please contact Kirsten Blanchette at (780) 837-1800.