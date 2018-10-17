Taz Tire meets all your tire needs



Dale and Doreen Brulotte have been in business since May 2004 and their products and services speak for themselves.



“We provide a competitive edge,” says Doreen Brulotte. “We sell brand names like Cooper Tires, Michelin, Toyo and everything in between . So we can offer a competitive price and get those hard to find tires, too.”



Approximately half their business is passenger vehicles and the rest is heavy trucks. They also sell accessories, including rims and off-road vehicle parts.



Doreen Brulotte manages the business affairs. Dale Brulotte handles the labour and he has over 30 years of experience. Taz Tire has all your tire needs coverd. A great selection of winter, summer and all season tires, quad tires, farm tires and wheels. Their customer service is focused on sales and installation and maintenance of tires and wheels. Dale takes care of installation and maintenance, while Doreen takes care of the accounting part of the company, They are very grateful for their loyal customer base and are always ready to serve new customers!



Taz Tire is open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding statutory holidays. For more information, or to book an appointment, please call (780)-837-8506.