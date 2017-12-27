Taewkondo testing and advancement held at Georges P. Vanier

Mac Olsen
Express Staff
The students of Iron Tiger Taekwondo from Manning met their counterparts of the Chun’s Warriors Smoky River Taekwondo at Georges P. Vanier in Donnelly on Dec. 9 for testing and advancement.

“It ran smoothly,” says instructor Alain Johnson. “We have a good group of voluneers and parents that make it possible.”

Twenty-five students participated – 17 for Smoky River Taekwondo and eight for Iron Tiger Taekwondo – and Grand Master James Lo and Master Linda Kwan came from Edmonton to perform the evaluations.

Instructor Joey Sutton led the students in warmups and stretches. Then, in pairs or trios, the students performed patterns and forms, demonstrating what they learned earlier in the season.

Next, they worked in pairs for sparring. Sutton officiated each match and had the students bow to the evaluators and each other at the start and end of each match.

For the finale, they had to break boards with their feet. Some struggled to hit their mark, but all managed to break their boards.

Above, Joey Sutton leads members of the Chun’s Road Warriors Smoky River Taekwondo and the Iron Tigers Taekwondo from Manning in stretches and warmups. Twenty-five students in both groups participated in the testing and advancement, which was held at Georges P. Vanier in Donnelly Dec. 9.
Nathan Veilleux Marois.
Jesse Johnson. Some students struggled to hit their mark, but all were able to break their boards.
Above, middle to right, are Wyatt Hunting and Justin Tokarz sparring. Instructor Joey Sutton, far left, officiated their match.

Above, left-right, are Raphael Soucy and Draven Leclerc spar with each other. InstructorJoey Sutton officated their match.
Above, left-right, are Erika Marois and Wyatt Hunting perform their patterns and forms. Below, left-right, Wendy Garant helps her sons, Riley and Dylan Garant prepare for their sparring matches.
Above, Abigail Leclerc.
Above, as is customary and respectful, each student has to bow to the evaluators and to each other before and after their sparring matches. On the mat with them was instructor Joey Sutton, who officiated each match.

