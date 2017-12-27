Taewkondo testing and advancement held at Georges P. Vanier

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The students of Iron Tiger Taekwondo from Manning met their counterparts of the Chun’s Warriors Smoky River Taekwondo at Georges P. Vanier in Donnelly on Dec. 9 for testing and advancement.



“It ran smoothly,” says instructor Alain Johnson. “We have a good group of voluneers and parents that make it possible.”



Twenty-five students participated – 17 for Smoky River Taekwondo and eight for Iron Tiger Taekwondo – and Grand Master James Lo and Master Linda Kwan came from Edmonton to perform the evaluations.



Instructor Joey Sutton led the students in warmups and stretches. Then, in pairs or trios, the students performed patterns and forms, demonstrating what they learned earlier in the season.



Next, they worked in pairs for sparring. Sutton officiated each match and had the students bow to the evaluators and each other at the start and end of each match.



For the finale, they had to break boards with their feet. Some struggled to hit their mark, but all managed to break their boards.