Taekwondo testing and advancement held at Georges P. Vanier

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Chun’s Road Warriors Smoky River Taekwondo and Iron Tiger Taekwondo of Manning met at Georges P. Vanier in Falher on Dec. 9 for testing and advancement.

Twenty-five participants for both clubs were present and they demonstrated their patterns and forms, performed sparring matches and broke boards with their feet.

Master Linda Kwan and Grandmaster James Lo evaluated all of them. Each student received their certificate and new belt at advancement. Below are some photos of the action.Look for a story about the testing in the Dec. 20 edition of the Smoky River Express, as well as some videos of the testing on the Express’ Facebook page.



