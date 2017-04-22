Taekwondo clubs hold end-of-season testing day

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Members of Smoky River Taekwondo and Iron Tiger Taekwondo of Manning met at Georges P. Vanier on April 1 for their annual end-of-season testing and advancement day.

Alain Johnson, head instructor for Smoky River Taekwondo, is pleased with the outcome.

“It was a good year,” he says. “Many students are moving into advanced training next year. We’re fortunate to have blackbelt instructors to help with instruction and guidance.”

Forty students for both clubs participated. They were evaluated for their forms, sparring and kicking techniques, as well as power breaking with their hands or feet. Each student recevied their certificate and new belt for advancing.

Near the end of the event, Grandmaster James Lo for the World Taekwondo Federation in Edmonton, offered a kicking demonstration with a student from the Iron Tiger Taekwondo Club.

Smoky River Taekwondo will start again next September. For more information, call Johnson at (780) 618-1202.