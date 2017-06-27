Swan Hills RCMP Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision

RCMP

News release

Swan Hills, Alberta – Swan Hills RCMP continue to investigate after a 3 year old child was struck by a vehicle and succumbed to his injuries last night.

On June 26, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m. Swan Hills RCMP were advised that a pickup truck had driven over a 3 year old boy in the parking lot at the ball diamonds.The boy was transported to local hospital where he died of his injuries. The driver of the pickup truck did not immediately recognize what happened but did return to the scene.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. An RCMP Collision Reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation along with Edmonton Forensic Identification Services. An autopsy will take in place in Edmonton.

Sgt. Dean Purcka, Detachment Commander of Swan Hills RCMP said: “This incident is extremely tragic to the family, the community, and to the members and first aiders on scene. No one ever wants to investigate a case like this. Our condolences go out to the family.” Swan Hills RCMP is offering supports to the community through Victim Services and Family & Community Support Services (FCSS).

Swan Hills RCMP are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 780-333-4450 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).