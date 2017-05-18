Swan Hills RCMP Continue to Seek Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 55-year-old Male

RCMP

News release

Swan Hills, Alberta – Swan Hills RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a 55-year old man who has been missing since May 2016.

Donald (Donny) Sayers, age 55, of Warman Saskatchewan was last seen on May 22, 2016, near Swan Hills Alberta. Donny was reported missing by a friend on May 26, 2016. The vehicle he was driving, a dark blue Dodge Ram, was found abandoned on Highway 32 near Whitecourt on May 22, 2016.. Donny’s personal vehicle, a black Ford Mustang, was located at a hotel in Slave Lake on May 26, 2016.

Donny is a long-haul truck driver and regularly travels between Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. His disappearance is out of character.

Donny is described as:

Caucasian

5’11” with medium build

Grey hair and brown eyes

All appropriate RCMP resources have been engaged in this investigation. Ground and air searches where the truck was recovered were also conducted. The investigation is ongoing and Swan Hill’s RCMP are seeking any information from the public pertaining to Donald Sayers.

If you have information about Donald (Donny) Sayers whereabouts, please call the Swan Hills RCMP at 780-333-4450 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).