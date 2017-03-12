Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef seeks final public input on sustainability indicators for beef production

For Immediate Release

February 28, 2017

Since 2015, the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB) has worked collaboratively with its multi- stakeholder membership to develop sustainability indicators for beef production in Canada.

These indicators are part of a verified sustainable beef framework the organization is developing, and reflect what will be measured to verify sustainable practices on individual beef operations. The CRSB would like to thank all those who participated in the first public consultation on these sustainability indicators.

The CRSB is seeking the public’s final comments on an updated draft of the indicators for beef operations, which have been updated based on feedback from the first draft in 2016. This 30-day public consultation will take place from February 28 to April 1, 2017, and will be the final opportunity for public comment.

All relevant materials and instructions can be found at http://crsb.ca/public-consultation-english/. All comments will be reviewed, and a written response to each comment will be posted on the CRSB website following the consultation. Additional public consultations will be carried out later this spring on a similar series of indicators for processors, and the CRSB looks forward to your feedback.

“We received feedback from a wide range of stakeholders on the first draft of the indicators – we very much appreciated the constructive comments and suggestions. In the second draft, we have added more detail on indicator objectives, measures and interpretation for a robust set of sustainability measures,” said Cherie Copithorne-Barnes, Chair of the CRSB and a producer west of Calgary, Alberta.

“We believe that these enhancements provide a well-rounded system that will support continuous improvement and sustainability of the Canadian beef industry.”

Page Stuart, cattle feeder and Past Chair of the Alberta Cattle Feeders’ Association, and Tim Hardman, Beef Director with the World Wildlife Fund, co-chaired the committee that developed the indicators.

“The feedback we received from the first consultation was thoughtful, constructive and valuable. Throughout the revision process, the committee members brought a diverse range of perspectives to the table, and worked diligently to provide more direction and clarity on the measures and interpretation of the indicators. Our goal was to develop a diverse series of indicators that are outcome-based and achievable by producers, which I believe we have done,” explained Hardman.

“We believe we have reached the desired balance for the whole value chain. I look forward to any additional advice we receive over the next 30 days,” added Stuart.

About the CRSB

The Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB) is a multi-stakeholder initiative developed to advance sustainability efforts within the industry. The CRSB is the go-to forum on sustainable beef in Canada.

It has defined “sustainable beef” and is rapidly setting the framework for stakeholders to be able to produce and source verified sustainable beef.