Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Georgia Iliou

Director

Well the weather outside is getting into spring mode so how about we start to focus on some fun summer stuff!

For as many years as I can recall FCSS has been an integral part of the development of the summer youth programs (previously called summer day camp). These programs run for seven weeks in July and August with a couple of day trips to experience a Horse Program. The depth of these programs assists our youth ages 6-12 for day programs and 10-15 for horse program to develop social skills, self esteem skills all while experiencing the region as well as the neighbouring regions.

The staff members for our summer programs normally come from people that live in the region, and in some instances been a past participant in the programs.

Registration opens at the beginning of June and pre-registration is required. The regular four-day programs which run Monday to Thursday are $50 per youth; this includes all the activities needed for the four days as well as lunch and snacks on the Thursday. The full-day horse program for youth ages 10-15 is $75 for the day which includes a full day of great activity and a trail ride, slip and slide, snacks and meal and transportation. We will also be adding full day trips to other locations during the short week in August; prices will vary depending on the trip.

All trip transportation is included in the fee.

Some of the great things the youth have done in past years are: amazing tours at the following locations, Dairy Farm in St. Isadore, Girouxville Museum, Peace River Museum, Grouard Museum, Falher Regional Pool, the local RCMP detachment, regional ambulance and fire services, Winagami Lake, the 5 Star Golf Course, Peace River Airport, Mini Golf, Spray Park, Peace River Veterinary Clinic, In the Woods Animal Rescue, Peace River SPCA, Fern’s Greenhouse, EC Bar Ranch, McLennan Birdwalk, the Verstappen Family Farm in High Prairie, the radio station in Peace River, Iron Chef competition and much, much more!

In 2017, I am very excited to say that there will be no increase to the registration fee! Also there is subsidy available which is kept confidential and all you would need to do is email Georgia Iliou at srfcss@live.ca and we can figure it out. Our goal is to have every youth have access to this amazing summer program and to not have money be a barrier.