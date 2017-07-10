Summer Youth Programs Week #3 – BLAST OFF – MCLENNAN – July 17-20

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Georgia Iliou

Director

This week kicks off in McLennan at the Elks Hall, youth will make moon rocks, galaxy slime, parachute drop with an egg, catapult with an egg and parachute games. There will be a themed science experiment and for crafts, there will be a design an alien with clay and a hot air balloon made out of paper mache! For the trips this week, they will head off to a tour at North Air Charter in Peace River, the Falher Pool on Tuesday and finish off the week a trip to Winagami.

Week #4 – MAKE A SPLASH – FALHER – July 24-27. This week kicks off in Falher at the Falher Campground, youth will have a blast with the slip and slide, water balloon toss with towel, water balloon fight, sponge dodgeball, drip drip drop and fill the bucket relay.

There will be a themed science experiment and for crafts, there will be footprints in the sand canvas, seashell crystal geodes and fish mouth opening/closing drawings! For the trips this week, they will head off to the High Prairie Pool on Monday, Falher Regional Pool on Tuesday and finish off the week in Winagami. This is going to be a great week of getting wet!!!

Imagine all of the great self-esteem activities that they are being involved in all the while having fun and meeting other youth from all over the region. Transportation for the trips during this week is provided by the Smoky River Transportation program generously funded by our five municipalities, M.D. of Smoky River NO. 130, the Towns of McLennan and Falher and the Villages of Donnelly and Girouxville.

This year our Coordinator, Melanie Blanchette is bilingual which assists our youth who speak French as their first language an all-around experience. Kristin Tardiff is our assistant and also speaks French and has experience with youth programs. A new addition to the team this year is an Administrative Assistant and this year is Alanna Blanchette and is bilingual. The 2017 team is in place to ensure your youth have a positive experience in the summer programs.

Our four-day summer programs normally run Monday – Thursday, with drop off time at 9 a.m. and pick up time at 3:30 p.m. The four-day summer program cost is $50 per youth. Please do not let money be any roadblock for your youth to attend! Subsidy is available. The main goal is to provide amazing programs during the summer months to enrich the lives of the youth, our future, in the region.

An addition to this year are our one day trips for youth ages 10-16 “Exciting Adventures,” August 1 to the Peace River pool and River Rafting ($20)!!! August 2 to Grande Prairie Trapped and Jump Yard ($20) (full, but taking names on a wait list), then August 3 to EC Bar Ranch in High Prairie ($50)!! These fun filled days will be full of esteem building activities, transportation is including in the fees.

Subsidy is available by contacting Georgia Dubois at srfcss@live.ca or calling (780) 837-2220.

Smoky River FCSS are looking forward to all youth aged between six and 12 and 10-15 to enjoy the Smoky River FCSS Summer Youth Program experience. Registration forms are available at all municipal offices as well as the Smoky River FCSS office located in the Town of Falher.

Register your youth early, as there are a limited number of spots available, first come first registered. Summer programs are filling up fast and some are already full and taking wait list names!!!

Your youth is registered when the completed registration form with payment or confirmation of subsidy is received by the Smoky River FCSS office in Falher. If you are using email or fax to submit, please call the office to ensure we received it.

Need to know more! Check out our Facebook page or contact Melanie at the office at (780) 837-2220.