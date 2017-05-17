A summary of the April 2017 Village of Donnelly council meetings

CAO Rita Maure

Village of Donnelly

Smoky River Regional Golf Course Donation – Council has approved (as a pilot project) the donation to the Golf course, in exchange any resident of the Village of Donnelly who wishes to golf can pick up a membership from the Village Office. Their membership is free of charge as part of this donation.

The Falher Intermunicipal Representative – Council has agreed to appoint a second volunteer member at large.

Therefore if there is a resident interested in volunteering to be a member at large to sit on the Falher Intermunicipal Library Board, please contact the office.

Federation Canadian Municipalities – Council have approved the invoice for $50 to rebuild the legal defense fund for FCM.

Smoky River Community Transportation Contribution – Council will continue to support the Smoky River Transportation Program.

Smoky River Express Tourism Booklet – Council has purchased a full page to advertise the Village in the Smoky River Express Tourism Booklet to be printed in 2017.

Smoky River Airport Commission – Council approved the 2017 budget, and the 2016 Audited Financial Statement.

The agenda items remaining were tabled to April 19, 2017 meeting, and meeting was adjourned at 10:17 p.m.

APRIL 19 MEETING

April 19, 2017 meeting was called to order at 7:15 p.m.

Alberta Transportation Access Agreement – Council approved the Access Agreement with Alberta Transportation for test holes on Village property and request that Alberta Transportation provide a report of findings to council.

Alberta Health Services Air Ambulance Operation – Peace River Airport – Council will write a letter to the Minister of Health in support of the Peace River Airport.

National Public Works Week – Council proclaimed May 21-27 Public Works Week, to recognize the staff that work to keep our community clean and safe. If staff, council and residents take pride in their community, we all can make a difference.

Smoky River Regional Committee Audited Financial Statement – Council received the AFS as information and transferred the small surplus to a reserve.

Bylaw 17-01 Operating Approved Overdraft Guarantee for the Guy Donnelly Sportex – Council approved the first reading of the bylaw; the next step is to advertise the notice of intent for two weeks in the Smoky River Express.

Development Permit #01-17 was approved by council using the variance powers as it did not completely conform to the Land Use Bylaw #10-01. The development permit will be advertised for two weeks in the paper.

Request for IT’lldo Road Access, no action required; therefore, no motion made.

Meeting was adjourned at 9:41 p.m. Next special meeting to be held April 26.

APRIL 26 MEETING

April 26th meeting called to order at 7:15 p.m.

Rules & Regulations for Pumptrack were modified and accepted.

Tenders for Building Demolition were opened and Permalta’s tender was accepted by council with conditions.

Strategic Plan Review – Council began the review of the 2015 Strategic Plan, and tabled this item for a future meeting.

Donnelly in Blossom – a verbal report was presented to council on progress of the Donnelly in Blossom committee.

The committee is requesting that residents seed red/white flowers to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Canada. Watch for a mail out in the near future.

The council meeting was adjourned at 10:19 p.m.