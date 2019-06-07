Students receive the sacraments at a special Mass at St. John the Baptist Cathedral

Amarie Whitehead, Payton Mitchell, Kohen Beaver and Jade Carifelle.

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Catholic students from Ecole Providence received Baptism, made their First Confession and received First Communion at a special Mass, at St. John the Baptist Cathedral, on Tuesday May 28.



Following approximately 6 weeks of preparation, twenty-two Ecole Providence students attended a special Mass at St. John the Baptist Cathedral in McLennan and during Mass the children received the sacraments.



Fellow students, teachers, parents and family attended the celebratory Mass with parents and godparents assisting their children in receiving the sacrament of Baptism.



Older students made their First Confession and later in the ceremony, other kids received their First Communion.



Receiving the sacraments, Baptism, First Confession, First Communion and Confirmation are seminal rites in the life and initiation of Catholic children as they mature in their faith.



St. John the Baptist Parish Priest Fr. Eucharis said Mass and administered the sacraments.



Following the special Mass, Ecole Providence invited everyone to a community lunch to celebrate the occasion and following lunch the school served a commemorative cake celebrating the important occasion.