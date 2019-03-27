Providence students give excellent performances in school passion play



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Ecole Providence teacher Judith Mowoko directed Grade 3 to 6 students in an Easter passion play.



This is the second year that Ms. Mowoko created a Passion Play script and engaged the students in rigorous rehearsals before their public performance to celebrate Lent and the approach of Easter Sunday.



Using minimal stage sets and consumes the kids did a great job, giving strong, convincing performances, and the audience was certainly appreciative.



Holy Family Catholic Regional Division, (HFCRD) Superintendent Betty Turpin, members of the HFCRD Board of Trustees, Parish Priest Father Eucharius, teachers, parents and members of the community attended the performance on March 21.



Following the performance, the students, teachers and many of those who attended the passion play joined in the Stations of the Cross led by Fr. Eucharius.



This year, the beginning of Lent began on March 6 and it will end on Thursday April 18, with Easter Sunday falling on April 21.



Performing a passion play and observing the Stations of the Cross are integral parts of celebrating Lent and the coming of Easter.