Express Staff

The public is invited to the Ste. Anne Parish’s 100th anniversary celebration on June 18.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

10 a.m. Bilingual mass at the Ste. Anne Parish.

12 p.m. Lunch at the Centre Chevaliers hall, with activities for children and visiting time for all.

There will also be displays, a Power Point presentation and more.

2 p.m. Local talent, music and more.

Everyone is invited to participate.

5 p.m. Closure for the day.

Meal tickets can be picked up at Original Pete’s Confectionary in Falher, Doris Doyle of Mousse Hair in Falher, or at the 5-Star Golf Course.

For more information, please contact Angele Despins at (780) 837-6868.