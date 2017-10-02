Statement on the Death of Jessica Klymchuk

October 2, 2017

I am heartbroken to learn that Jessica Klymchuk, a 34 year old mother from Valleyview, was one of the victims of the horrific shooting in Las Vega yesterday. Jessica was a single mother of four beautiful children. She also worked as Educational Assistant, Librarian and Bus Driver at St. Stephen’s School in Valleyview.

Earlier today I spoke with Jessica’s family to personally offer my heartfelt condolences. To her fiancé, family and friends, we offer our thoughts, prayers and support. As a mother, a friend and member of our community, she will be greatly missed. Nothing can make sense of such pain.

To her four children who have lost their mother: I am so deeply sorry for your loss. I can’t imagine what you must be going through now. While no words could ease the loss of your mother, know that you are in our thoughts and prayers as we grieve with you. May the God of all comfort be with you during this difficult time.

I will continue to stay in contact with Jessica’s family to support and assist them as they grieve the loss of Jessica.

Arnold Viersen, MP

Peace River – Westlock