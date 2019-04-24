PICs – STARS appreciates McLennan support

As a recent delegation representing STARS at the McLennan Council April meeting, STARS Major Gifts Manager, Glenda Farnden presenting a picture to McLennan Mayor, Michel Fournier in appreciation for the Town of McLennan’s continuing support of STARS.
The inscription beneath the picture reads – Town of McLennan “Our Partner in Saving Lives” Thank you for your steadfast commitment to the STARS Municipal Initiative

 

