Staffing plan approved for new Peace Regional Recreation Centre



Susan Thompson

Express Staff

Transition plans for moving some staff and services to the new Peace Regional Recreation Centre are well underway. The new arena construction should be done by fall, with a grande opening planned for late September of this year.



Peace River Town Council approved a new staffing plan at their regular meeting on March 11 that will add about 4 new positions to the facility while also making one Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) programmer position permanent.



“All of these positions are allocated within the current 2019 budget,” said Tanya Bell, Director of Community Services, who reviewed different staffing options with council. “There’s no surprises that I’m aware of at this point.”



Bell also emphasized the staffing plan will be reviewed again about a year after the new arena opens to see if anything needs to be changed.



Some benefits of the new staffing plan include having staff on site for longer hours.



“We anticipate quite a change in the level of service for booking a facility. Right now you’re confined to Monday to Friday. This will change completely. It will be done out of the multiplex so will be able to book a facility evenings and weekends,” Bell said. “Plus we’ll have an online system that will also improve our booking system.”



According to the Town’s website, the new Peace Regional Recreation Centre will contain a children’s play space, a multi-use field house, a three lane walking track, a fitness room, and three multipurpose community rooms, in addition to the NHL sized ice surface. It will also have five times the bathrooms of the old arena.



In addition to approving the staffing plan, Town council also received a $5000 gold sponsorship level donation for the new facility from Shane Beckerleg of Manitoulin Transport.