St. Paul’s Heritage House begins seasonal events with annual Spring Tea, May 28

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExpress

Heritage House, the former manse of St. Paul’s Anglican Church held a Sunday Springtime Tea fundraiser, May 28 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The Sunday tea events, along with enjoying coffee and confectionary are also an opportunity for visitors to tour Heritage House and St. Paul’s Anglican Church.

Apart from the Sunday tea events, the primary source of funding for the restoration and upkeep of Heritage House and St. Paul’s Church is the summer-long garage sale that has been held at the Canadian Legion Hall in McLennan, since 1999.

The summer long garage sale is always accepting donated items and is open from Thursday through Sunday from 1pm to 5pm, until the end of August.

The garage sale is also open at other times when someone happens to be in the Legion building.

The next project for St. Paul’s Heritage House Society is to re-paint the outside of the house.

“I think our next project will be to paint because it looks like some of the exterior walls need to be re-done,” says society president Norma Sobolewski.

“We are going to look at it and get estimates this year, and maybe get the work done next year.”

Weather permitting; St. Paul’s Heritage Society is planning an outdoor Sunday Tea event as its Canada 150 celebration for June 25. Details for the event, which will be held on the lawn of St. Paul’s Heritage House have yet to be finalized.