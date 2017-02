Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Smoky River Minor Hockey Association hosted a Squirts tournament at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex on January 28. The SRMHA’s Pirates team, as well as the High Prairie Little Regals, Peace River Broncos and the Nampa Wolves participated in the tournament. In the photos above, the Pirates and the Little Regals play in round robin action. Look for a photo and caption of the tournament in the February 8 edition of the Smoky River Express.