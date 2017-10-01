SRMHA gets ready for another season with six teams

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Smoky River Minor Hockey teams are ready to hit the ice, and they are awaiting their fans’ support.

“We’d like the community support. Come and watch our young athletes,” says President Mark Fournier.

“It’s a good experience for them.”

There are six teams this season – initiation, novice, atoms, pee wees, bantams and midgets.

The rink at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex is ready for use and the SRMHA teams play exhibition games, beginning Sept. 30 and continuing to Oct. 14.

The regular season starts Oct. 22 and goes to the end of February 2018.

For more information, please contact Fournier at (780) 837-1748.