Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Smoky River FCSS

Are you a proud parent with a new baby? Will your baby be 2 – 4 months old in October?

You and your baby could be a Roots of Empathy Family!!! Roots of Empathy Program Part 1 of a 3 part series….

Empathy-the ability to relate to how someone else is feeling-is at the core of our humanity. The absence of empathy underlies abuse, bullying, and marginalization in all forms. The development of this trait in children is at the center of the Roots of Empathy Program offered in the 2017-2018 school year at schools in the Smoky River region provided we find mom’s with babies that meet the criteria for becoming a part of this amazing program!

Roots of Empathy is a Canadian program that was created in 1996 by Mary Gordon. The aim of the program: to change our world, one child at a time. At the heart of the program are classroom visits by a very special teacher: a baby! Through guided observations of this baby, children learn to identify and reflect on their own thoughts and feelings and those of others.

Schools that support the Roots of Empathy program experience dramatic and lasting effects in terms of increased positive social behavior (sharing, helping and including) and decreased aggression.

Please check the Roots of Empathy website at www.rootsofempathy.org. Making a difference one child at a time. If you are interested in become a Roots of Empathy family, please contact Crystal at 780-837-2220 or youthsrfcss@live.com