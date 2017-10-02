Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Smoky River FCSS 50th anniversary celebration

Come and not only celebrate our annual FCSS Day and our 50th anniversary that FCSS has been in the Smoky River region!!

October 20, 2017 at the Club Alouette in Falher, doors open at 5:30 p.m. This special day will also be shared with the past directors and staff from FCSS and also the Friends of Smoky River Transportation Program.

This event is to help raise funds for our Smoky River Transportation service.

This service is used for private shuttles for non profit organization, to medical trips and Trips with Jean.

This transportation service is not only for seniors but for all ages.

FCSS will be hosting a Wine and cheese juried art show fundraiser. We are encouraging local artists to participate in this event by donating pieces of art that will be auctioned off and all proceeds will be going to our transportation program.

Pieces of art can be from paintings to quilts to homemade crafts. Please come and join us for this silent auction and help us raise funds for a very unique program!

Entry fee at the door is $15, this includes a meal and entertainment, “The Great Plainsmen.”

FREE transportation will be provided in the region though the generosity of all five municipalities.

You must call the office to add your name on the list.

For more information you can call our office at (780) 837-2220 or Jean at (780) 359-2273 or Lynn at (780) 837-0389.