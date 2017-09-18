Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Stepping Stones

Triple P

Supermarket meltdowns? Mealtime tantrums? Bedtime battles? When you’re the parent or caregiver of a child with a disability, sometimes life can be extra challenging.

For parents or guardians or foster parents of pre-adolescent children who have a disability, Stepping Stones Triple P has been shown to work wonders with children with intellectual and physical disabilities who may have a disruptive behaviour. Stepping Stones Triple P gives families tips and strategies to manage the big and small problems of every day family life.

It helps encourage the behavior you like, assists with coping with stresses and teaches your child new skills all while providing supports along the way.

Right here in our very own region Stepping Stones Triple P is offered over eight weeks on an individual basis with the child and family in their home setting.

The program can be self referred and application forms can be picked up at the Smoky River FCSS office, located at the Town of Falher building.

If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact our facilitator, Crystal Marschner at (780) 837-2220 or send an email to youthsrfcss@live.com.

Don’t forget to check us out on Facebook!