Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Standard Teen Triple P Program

Does this sound like your situation?

You never imagined things would get this way. Life with your teenager may have turned into a constant struggle. There may be a lot of shouting or your teenager’s behavior seems out of control.

Perhaps your teen has become aggressive or violent? Maybe you don’t know where your teen is at night?

Whatever the problems are, your family home has become an unhappy place.

What is Standard Teen Triple P?

Over ten personal sessions with a Teen Triple P provider, you’ll work out the kinds of changes you would like to see in your teen’s behaviour.

You’ll be given a range of ideas and you’ll adapt them to suit your family’s needs. You’ll see examples of positive and be given a workbook to help you keep track of how you’re going and how far you’ve come. All of this with the support of a trained Triple P provider as your family navigates through this journey.

How long will it take?

Ten sessions altogether. Seven will take one hour each and three practice sessions will last about 40 minutes each. When you’re finished Standard Teen Triple P you should feel confident to calmly tackle most of the situations in your home. Smoky River FCSS is able to offer this service in our very own region FREE of charge! Contact Crystal at the FCSS office in person, by phone at (780) 837-2220, or by email at youthsrfcss@live.com, to request an application form. Information is kept confidential.