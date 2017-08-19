Down & dirty! Annual Smoky River Mud Bogs held at Smoky River Ag Society grounds on August long weekend

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Smoky River Ag Society grounds by Donnelly were the scene of a lot of mud flying during the weekend of Aug. 5-6.

Mud boggers came from all over for the annual Smoky River Mud Bogs, with over 40 participants registered.

“We had over 100 races each day,” says organizer Charlier Deslauriers. “The event wouldn’t be possible without the mud boggers and we look forward to seeing them again next year.”

The event was divided into the 100 Stock, 250 Stock, 400 Open, 500 Modified, 600 Super Modified, 750 Open and 800 Unlimited classes.

The winners are as follows:

100 Stock

1. Richard Calahasin.

2. James Hart.

3. Doyle Graham.

250 Stock

1. Joseph Eskegen.

2. Tanner Scholl.

3. Amy Kashen.

400 Open

1. Peter Fehr.

2. Larry Horseman.

3. Brandon Toma.

500 Modified

1. Peter Fehr.

2. Anthony Moses.

3. Larry Horseman.

600 Super Modified

1. Marcel Drouin.

2. Ernier Deslauriers.

3. Trevor Gibson.

750 Open

1. Kyle Bahm.

2. Trevor Birkeland.

3. Harvey Christian.

800 Unlimited

1. Kyle Bahm.

2. Trevor Birkeland.

3. William Moutray.

Two 200-foot trenches were used for the mud bogs. Some contestants found the going easy over the two days. But others merely spun their wheels and came to a halt. An excavator pulled out the stuck vehicles, although even this machine found the going difficult, depending on the size and weight of the vehicle.

The chain gang dove into the mud to assist in the recovery of the vehicles. They were compensated for their efforts with donations from anonymous donors and others.

During the second day of the event, Ron Challier drove his ‘Big Foot’-type truck over a couple of cars to the cheer of spectators. The excavator finished the job a short later by trampling on them again.

The ‘Rewind’ band performed during the first evening. They sang songs such as ‘Knocking on Heaven’s Door’, ‘Bad Moon Rising’ and ‘My Little Runaway’.

Look for more photos of the mud bogging action throughout this week’s edition of the Smoky River Express.

Also, look for more photos of the event on the Express’ website, at www.smokyriverexpress.com, as well as videos of some of the mud bogging action on the Express’ Facebook page.