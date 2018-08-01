Smoky River Mud Bogs coming to Donnelly this long weekend



Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Mark Aug. 4-5 on your calendars, part of the long weekend, as the Smoky River Mud Bogs will be held at the Smoky River Ag Society grounds by Donnelly.



Competitors will be coming from all over, including B.C. and southern Alberta.



There will be several classes of competition both days:



. 100 Stock.

. 250 Stock.

. 400 Stock

. 500 Super.

. 600 Mega.

. 700 Under 500 horsepower.



If there are enough entries, a quad contest will also be held.



Two new pits have been dug at the site.



Charlie Deslauriers at (780) 837-5204, and Willie Wiebe at (780) 837-0373, are organizing the mud bogs.



Other activities will also be held at the ag society grounds that weekend. A pancacke breakfast will be held both mornings, from 7:30-8:30 a.m., at a cost of $2 per person.



A concession stand will also be open throughout the weekend. A beer garden will be open on the grounds as well.



A gymkhana exhibition will be staged in the race track area, beginning at 11 a.m. both days.



Also, a country market will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 4.



That evening, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., a dance will be held, with Dino and the Spaghetti-O’s of Sturgeon Lake performing. No minors will be permitted to enter.



Camping will be available on site for both days, for a fee.



For more information, call Linda Marcoux, the president of the Smoky River Ag Society, at (780) 837-4397.