Smoky River Minor Hockey Association hosts tournament, and the local teams do well

Teams came from Fairview, Grande Prairie, Grimshaw and Manning for the Smoky River Minor Hockey Association’s novice tournament.

It was held at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex on January 14, and the local teams did well.

The Novice White team (above left) played against the Manning Comets in the consolation game and won by a score of 10-3.

The Novice Black team (above right) played against the Grimshaw Huskies in the championship game. The Grimshaw Huskies won the game by a score of 5-4 and took the gold medal, while the Novice Black team won the silver medal. Look for more action photos of the tournament on our website, at smokyriverexpress.com.

GPV basketball action

The junior high basketball teams for Georges P. Vanier were in action at home on Jan. 18, hosting the Saint Andrew’s Saints from High Prairie.