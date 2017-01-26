Smoky River Minor Hockey Association hosts tournament, and the local teams do well

Pictured above is the Novice White team for the Smoky River Minor Hockey Association, winner of the consolation game against the Manning Comets by a score of 5-3. In front, left-right, are Drake Morin, Reid Turnquist, Hunter Labrecque and Daniel Roy. In the middle, left-right, are Kaelen Drapeau, Zac Dubrule, Alex Dubrule, Jaden Lemay and Miles Hicks. In back, left-right, are coaches Jeff Turnquist, Shawn Dubrule and Jean Beaudoin. Not shown in the photo is player Jonah Beaudoin.

Teams came from Fairview, Grande Prairie, Grimshaw and Manning for the Smoky River Minor Hockey Association’s novice tournament.

It was held at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex on January 14, and the local teams did well.

The Novice White team (above left) played against the Manning Comets in the consolation game and won by a score of 10-3.

The Novice Black team (above right) played against the Grimshaw Huskies in the championship game. The Grimshaw Huskies won the game by a score of 5-4 and took the gold medal, while the Novice Black team won the silver medal. Look for more action photos of the tournament on our website, at smokyriverexpress.com.

Pictured above is the Novice Black team for the Smoky River Minor Hockey Association, who won the silver medal in the game against the Grimshaw Huskies. In front, left-right, are Easton Desbiens, Kayson Bartram-Soto, Kale Lambert and Niko Born. In the middle row, left-right, are Easton Doran, Justice Noskey-Chalifoux, Kile Lambert, Jaxon Fournier, Teagan Bouchard and Preston Deslauriers. In the back row, left-right, are coaches Nathan Doran, Mark Fournier and Jason Bouchard.
Teagan Bouchard scores for the Novice Black team during the championship game against the Grimshaw Huskies. But the Huskies won the game 5-4 and took the gold medal, while the Novice Black team received the silver medal.
Alex Dubrule scores for the Novice White team in the consolation game against the Manning Comets. Jayden Lemay received the assist.
The Novice Black team played against the Manning Comets in round robin action and they won the game by a score of 7-2.