Smoky River and Manning taekwondo groups end season with a joint testing day, advancement

Chun’s Road Warriors for Smoky River Taekwondo and Iron Tiger Taekwondo for Manning were at Georges P. Vanier in Donnelly on April 1 for an end-of-season joint testing day and advancement. Children and adults participated in the event, demonstrating what they have learned from their masters over the previous seven months. Grandmaster James Lo, with an Eighth Degree Blackbelt and a member of the World Taekwondo Federation, offered a demonstration to the students near the end. Look for a story and more photos in next week’s paper.