Smoky River Gymnastics Club holds annual fun meet



Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Following closely on the heels of achievement day, the Smoky River Gymnastics Club held their annual fun meet at Ecole Routhier on March 17.



“The day went really well and the kids were smiling from ear to ear,” says Head Coach Val Towpich.



Seventy-three children participated.



All levels, from Tiny Tots to the Level I girls’ group, were involved.



Each participant received a medal and a certificate of completion.



There were lots of volunteers, including coaches, that made this event possible, adds Towpich.



The Smoky River Gymnastics Club hosted achievement day on March 3.



The clubs from Fairview, Sexsmith and Peace River attended as well.



This past weekend, 23 girls from the Smoky River Gymnastics Club participated in a meet in Peace River.



The last day of the season for the Smoky River Gymnastics Club is March 29.