Smoky River Gymnastics Club ends the season with a fun meet

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Parents, grandparents and the general public applauded for their gymnasts throughout the morning and early afternoon of March 11, and many children smiled and waved in return.

The Smoky River Gymnastics Club held their annual fun meet at Ecole Routhier. All groups, from the boys to the intermediate and advanced, had their turn on the mats and equipment.

The children in each group were divided into smaller groups and they rotated through the activities such as dance routines, the balance beam, the parallel bars and uneven bars, and the spring board.

At the end of each group’s session, each member received a certificate and a medal from coach Val Towpich. She is pleased with the outcome of the season.

“We had a very productive and successful season,” says Towpich. “Our enrolment increased this season, as we had 58 participants.”

There were only three boys in the program this year, but Towpich is happy they participated.

The club hosted an achievement day on February 17, with four other gymnastics clubs from around the region participating.

The March 11 event was the last of the season for the Smoky River Gymnastics Club. Please check smokyriverexpress.com for more photos of the event, as well as our Facebook page for a couple of videos of girls performing their dance routines.

The Club will start the new season, probably in late September. Watch for an announcement and a story in the Smoky River Express.