Smoky River Regional Golf Course gets the ball rolling for 2017 season

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Smoky River Regional Golf Club (SRRGC) in McLennan opened its 2017 season on Saturday May 6 with golfers taking advantage of the good weather to get in a few rounds over the weekend.

Men’s night began Tuesday May 9 at 7pm and Women’s night Wednesday May 10 at 7pm and these events with take place at the same times throughout the season.

A variety of seasonal memberships are available; junior 13 to 17 – $150, senior 55-plus – $225, adult- $350, couples – $500 and family memberships fo 2 adult and 3 kids is $600.

There are also community memberships available held by communities such as the Town of McLennan and the Village of Donnelly.

Corporate memberships are $1000 for a minimum of 5 individuals with $200 for each additional individual on that membership.

Upcoming events include the Opening Tournament, a 2-day event taking place on June 17 and 18. Registrations are now being accepted.

The Golf Club Society is again overseeing the operation of the fully licensed clubhouse with full kitchen, open from 11 am.

The SRRGC is a 9-hole golf course, challenging to the senior golfer while also amenable to the novice and intermediate level player.

The SRRGC attracts many visitors to the region and is well positioned for the vacationing golfer looking for variety as it is close to the Heart River Golf Club Nampa, High Prairie and Area Golf Club and Five Star Golf Club.

SRRGC is accessible on Range Rd 195 just west of the McLennan railway crossing, on Hwy 2. It is ideally situated on Bousfield Ave next to the Campground, allowing visitors to setup camp and cross the street for a round of golf.

A round of golf costs $15 and a double round of 18 holes is $25.