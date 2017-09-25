Smoky River Fire and Rescue receives 14 calls in August

Mac Olsen

Smoky River Fire and Rescue received 14 calls for service in August, including 13 medical and one STARS assist.

Fire Chief Marcel Maure discussed this as part of his report to the M.D. council on Sept. 13. He also noted that fundraising for a UTV continues; he has being talking to private businesses for funding.

Also, Smoky River Fire and Rescue has 34 firefighters.

National Fire Prevention Week will be held during the week of October 8-14 and an open house will be held at the new fire hall in Falher on Oct. 14.