Smoky River Fire and Rescue receives 10 calls for service in November

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Smoky River Fire Chief Marcel Maure gave his monthly report to the M.D. council during their meeting on Dec. 14.

Smoky River Fire and Rescue received 10 calls for service in November:

. Three medical.

. Two outdoor fires.

. Three motor vehicle collisions.

. One monitored alarm.

. One STARS landing.

Six members of the fire department completed an air brakes course in November.

Also, some members provided fire presentations to students in Grades 1 and 2 at Ecole Routhier.

The fire department participated in Remembrance Day services throughout the area.

Maure gave a presentation at the service in McLennan on Nov. 11, highlighting what a veteran is.

A wine and food pairing was held at the Girouxville community hall on Nov. 19. It was a fundraiser for the Smoky Emergency Response Team Society, to buy gym equipment and furnishings for the new regional fire hall being built in Falher.

The fire department will be looking for tractor trailers, for heavy rescue training.

Recruitment has slowed, with 41 members currently enrolled.

However, people are still encourage to apply. So, see the fire chief at the M.D. office in Falher.