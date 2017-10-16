Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Lynn Florence

Director

Food bank versus Christmas voucher

Farm Credit Canada held their drive away hunger campaign on October 3. They hosted a BBQ and filled our transportation bus with food for the food bank and despite the cold weather it was a huge success!

I am often asked what is the difference between the Food bank and Christmas Voucher program and some are confused as to why food now and money for our program at Christmas?

I hope I can make some sense to these questions.

Smoky River FCSS helps clients’ access food from the High Prairie Food Bank. We have a storage space in the MD of Smoky River.

This means that all food donated in the Falher and McLennan hampers stay in our area.

Food bank applicants are allowed access a food hamper twice every six months, unless for special circumstance they need it more often.

We are also working together to start our Community Kitchen program to teach families on budgeting, healthy eating and cook five different healthy meals to bring home and eat. Hampers are located in Falher at the IGA, Co-op and Red Apple, in Mclennan the hamper is at the Big Way grocery store.

Smoky River FCSS run Christmas Voucher programs. We do all the fundraising for this program thru our Christmas in July BBQ, the Santa boxes, and coins for change in the schools and this year we are selling Christmas angel ornaments.

In 2016, Smoky River FCSS gave out $9,225.00 in vouchers to help 211 people during the Christmas holidays and we had some toy donations to ensure all families had access to gifts for under the Christmas tree for all the young ones.

These Vouchers are redeemed at our local IGA, Co-op and Big Way. Christmas food or family needs are purchased at their choosing so this will encourage independency and responsibilities.

So please help support both programs, they are both important for our community!