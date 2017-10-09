Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Lynn Florence

Director

Upcoming trips with Smoky River Transportation

Jean has some amazing trips scheduled in October and November.

We have a trip coming up this weekend October 6-8 to Smoky Lake for the Great Pumpkin Weight Off! Saturday you will enjoy the festival and shopping at the huge farmers market that offers crafts, fruit and veggies plus so much more. The night will be filled with dancing, laughter, companionship and lots to eat.

Jean is now organizing trips to Edmonton. Her first trip will be going to West Edmonton Mall on November 19-20. Leaving the Friday morning to arrive early to shop and leaving Saturday afternoon for more shopping in the morning. Everyone will be staying in the West Edmonton Mall Inn. This will also be a fun trip to take part in but we are still looking for people to sign up.

On these long trips the bus does stop every two hours, or as needed, and we make sure everyone is comfortable and if any special needs that are required they are dealt with dignity and care.

Our transportation bus is still going to Peace River, Grande Prairie and Slave Lake. We need help to fill the bus with passengers to Slave Lake so we can continue offering this service. We can bring you to any appointment you have and pick you up when you are done, if you wish to go shopping, Diane is extremely accommodating and can will drop you off and pick you up when you are ready. This is an amazing service for any age!

Crystal, our Youth programmer, is looking for 12-16 years to go with her to the Corn Maze EC Bar ranch Flashlight Night on Saturday, October 21. This spooky night will be a great opportunity for youths to socialize. EC Bar Ranch has not only the corn maze, but also a bail maze to go thru with costumed actors to run around and scare. If you are interested in joining this event, please come in and register. We do need permission form signed by parents.

We are extremely fortunate to have this transportation service and hope to see you on our next trip!!

Please follow us on our Facebook page or call us for more information at (780) 837-2220.