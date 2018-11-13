Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Jean Moore-Lemoine

Community Development Coordinator

Smoky River Community Christmas Spirit

Christmas is coming! For many of us this is a time of joy and of giving. But, for some, it can be very stressful as they try to provide something extra for their family on a very limited budget. This is where the community Christmas Spirit comes in. Every year, for more than 20 years, the people in the Smoky River Region have provided money and items for those less fortunate in the area.



The original Christmas Hamper program has evolved through the years and, for the last four years, Smoky River FCSS, through the generosity of the community, have promoted the Christmas Voucher program.



This program offers vouchers for individuals and families in the Smoky River region who need a helping hand to make Christmas a more festive occasion for their families. It gives people the ability to choose what they want for a Christmas meal. In addition to the voucher, gifts will be provided for youth aged 16 years and under.



Beginning November 15th, individuals can pick up their Christmas Voucher application at the FCSS office in Falher. Applications will also be available through the offices of the Village of Donnelly, Village of Girouxville, Town of McLennan and Town of Falher. After the applications have been processed, you will be able to go to one of our local grocery stores, IGA, Coop or Lakeland Foods to purchase your Christmas dinner.



Santa boxes will be out at various location beginning on Tuesday, November 13th for cash donations. Please remember to give generously for those less fortunate in our region. Your Christmas Spirit will help make Christmas a happier time for someone in your community.