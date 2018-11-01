Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Jean Moore-Lemoine

Community Development Coordinator

FCSS role in the community

The Smoky River Family and Community Support Services office has been in the region for 51 years. Many people do not know we exist! Still others wonder what we do!



If you ask, many will say, “Oh, you help seniors fill in forms!” This is true but….we do much more! And, we work with people of all ages!



Our Youth Coordinator works with the schools with the Roots of Empathy program. She also teaches Triple P parenting for parents who need guidance. Twice a year she promotes and teaches a babysitting course youth 12 years and over as well as Red Cross. Special Youth Trips are also organized that take youth to Berwyn to learn glassmaking, to Peace River Belle Petroleum centre to learn about meal preparation, to Grande Prairie to the Jump Yard and the pool and Trapped for recreational entertainment.



Our Administrative Assistant helps people with forms as well as referring them to other agencies. She also does supportive listening when she is not busy doing the newsletter that is sent out every three months. She also assists the Administrator with correspondence and filing. And, she is Bus Driver extraordinaire for the Smoky River Transportation program!



The Community Development Coordinator organizes community events such as Ol’ Tyme Family Nite which runs the second and last Friday of each month from September to May. Special events such as Conversation Corner and Seniors Bowling also happen.



In addition, the Community Development Coordinator organizes the Home Support Program, a program which offers light housekeeping and companionship to allow those in need to remain in their own homes. She also coordinates the Smoky River Transportation Program which offers trips to Grande Prairie twice monthly and Peace River once a month. In addition, special Trips with Jean are organized which offer people the opportunity to visit other regions in the province for entertainment and companionship.



So, as you can see, the Smoky River FCSS works with all ages. Our goal is to enhance the lifestyle of people living in the Smoky River area. Please, give us a call if you are new to the area or looking for something to do. We would love to meet you and help you enjoy the community you are living in.



Call (780) 837-2220.