Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Crystal Marschner

Family and Youth Program Coordinator

FCC/FCSS Fill the Bus and BBQ Fundraiser

Last year was our first year for this fundraiser and it was a success. We were able to raise $1,010 and gather 698 lbs. of food. This year we would like to beat that total.



How can you help? Well on October 2nd, we will have the Smoky River Transportation Van out in front the Falher IGA from 10am – 3pm, where you can drop off your donated items to fill the van. Then at 11:30-1:30 we will be firing up the grill and cooking some hamburgers and hot dogs. For a minimum of a $5 donation you can get a hamburger and drink or two hot dogs and a drink. All proceeds stay in our Region and go to our local food bank.



Currently the food bank is running low of the following items: hamburger helper, sidekicks, all breakfast foods (currently there is nothing for breakfast at our food bank), canned meat, canned vegetables, canned fruit, rice, canned lunch foods such as Chef Boyardee, Alphaghetti, canned stews, school snacks, hand soap and tooth brushes.



Please don’t send pasta, canned beans and Mr. Noodles as we have an over abundance of these items.



If you have any questions, please contact the FCSS office at (780) 837-2220.