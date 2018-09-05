Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Lynn Florence

Former Director

Saying goodbye

This will be my last in focus article for the Smoky River Express, while I am excited about the opportunity that awaits for me at Northern Sunrise County as Economic Development officer, it is with great sadness that I say good-bye to the staff here and FCSS and the clients I’ve worked with.



My time here has been marked by both challenges and triumphs, and I will cherish the many friendships I have made along the way. I will always be grateful for the opportunity I had learning about all of the social needs in our community, and also working and learning from the many boards I sat on.



But you will still see me volunteering in various events or organizations in the Smoky River Community, but with a different view on our community. FCSS has had a huge impact on my way of thinking this past year, I now realize and empathize on the burdens and struggles that most of us face day to day.



I can’t even walk down the street without feeling more empathetic and stop and really wonder what everyone is facing at home and their personal life.



I really hope I don’t lose this. With my new position I hope to make a difference in the social economics in communities.



FCSS has been an amazing organization to work with, from all the provincial directors and staff always being there for advice, help and support. Our own staff here in Smoky River FCSS that bring so much joy, laughter and support to the whole community and from the Smoky River FCSS board, who were an amazing group of people to work for. I know with all this support that our next director will have an easy transition and will fall in love with this program, as much as I did.



Again thank you for all the positive memories I have from working with this amazing organization, Smoky River Family and Community Support Services.