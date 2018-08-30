Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Jean Moore-Lemoine

Community Development Coordinator

Community Happenings

Summer is almost over! But, fall brings new activities and happenings. Smoky River FCSS will have programs and trips for youth and seniors will, once again, enjoy an afternoon of bowling at Smoky Lanes in Girouxville.



For those of you who enjoy a home cooked meal with good conversation, we will have Conversation Corner once a month in Donnelly.



This is a great time to come out and visit, challenge yourself with brain quizzers and lots of laughter!



Sometimes we will have music and other times we will have some special guests bringing you the latest in health matters and government programs.



In September, thanks to the wonderful musicians who volunteer their time, we will begin the 12th year of Ol’ Tyme Family Nite, a night of music and laughter for people of all ages and all walks of life.



In addition, October will see the celebration of FCSS Day. This event will also be a fund raiser for the Smoky River Transportation program.



December is the month of our Christmas voucher program, a program that provides for those less fortunate thanks to the generosity of a great community. We will also offer other events throughout the coming year and, of course, we have the Smoky River Transportation trips to Grande Prairie (Sept. 13th and 27th) and Peace River (September 19th) as well as High Prairie (September 5th) and some special trips.



So please feel free to come out and join us for any of the activities mentioned. Watch for our calendars or call Smoky River FCSS at 780-837-2220 or 780-324-3669 for more information.



Remember that you are never alone….there is always someone out there who needs a smile or a hug. You could be the one who makes their day.