Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Lynn Florence

Director of Smoky River FCSS

Emergency Social Services Volunteers 2018

“PLAN FOR THE WORST AND HOPE FOR THE BEST” – Unknown



The floods this spring came too close to home for a lot of us in the region.



With the cooperation of our local fire department and our municipal and town public workers and many volunteers, we were able to avoid evacuations.



I would like to touch base with our residents about how FCSS assists in possible emergency disaster situations.



Emergency Social Services is an important part of the Smoky River FCSS programming. If or when a large scale emergency happens in your area or surrounding area, what role will you play? So you may ask yourself?



If you want to know what is this all about and how can I be of assistance, then please come to our office and we have a list of where you can help!



“BE PREPARED, NOT SCARED” – Canada Red Cross



Emergency Social Services provides for emotional and physical needs of individuals and families affected by an emergency or disaster for up to 72 hours (possibly more in extraordinary circumstances). One of the key components of this is setting up a Reception Centre for those displaced by the emergency.



Volunteer positions include, but are not limited to: Reception Centre Manager, Registration and Inquiry, Security, Greeter, Emergency Clothing, Emergency Food Services, Volunteer Services, Emergency Lodging and Personal Services



Training is provided to ensure that you are ready to take action when needed.



Be an important asset to your community if it is ever in need!



“AN OUNCE OF PREVENTION IS WORTH A POUND OF CURE” – Benjamin Franklin



So let’s be ready for it!!! 2018 will see a volunteer drive for the many positions available for the Emergency Social Services program so that we may replenish our existing base with more people interested in this sort of volunteering.



Should you already know that you would like to be on our information list for this, please send me an email at srfcss@live.ca and we will ensure you receive the latest information.