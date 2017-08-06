Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Georgia Iliou

Director

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services want to welcome you to small town Alberta, where you know who your neighbours are, and if you don’t you make opportunities to get to know them.

Local businesses and organizations have employees that go out of their way to make sure the people get the help they need.

That is what makes Smoky River Region home for many people.

To help celebrate this small town atmosphere the Smoky River FCSS will be hosting a FREE Community BBQ August 9, 2017 from 5-7 pm. This will be at the Honey Capital Park (018 Central Ave N.W. Falher).

Catch up with old friends, make new ones, and enjoy a free meal on us.Free glitter tattoos from Geeky Pink Tattoos, and free face painting for the kids, all in a park where there will be place for people to sit and talk, and the kids can run and play.

What would a free BBQ be without some prizes!!!! Flyers were sent out in the mail, bring that flyer to the park on the night of the BBQ your name will be entered into a draw. Don’t get flyers in the mail? Stop by the Smoky River Family and Community Support Services office located in the Town of Falher building and ask for one, we would love to see you in the office.

Also, like our Facebook page! Smoky River FCSS! Call 780-837-2220 for any questions or more information.