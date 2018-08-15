Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Crystal Marschner

Youth Program Coordinator

Youth Programming

As a part of my position I plan and carry out programs for the families and youth in this region.



I have started my planning for the last bit of 2018. We will continue to do a monthly PD Day trips for youth as well as programs like the Babysitters course, and Home Alone courses.



Starting with September I will be offering the Babysitters course September 15 in the Town of Falher council chambers. This program will run from 9-3:30 and will be $40 per youth.



This registration fee includes free lunch and snacks for the participants. All I require is the youth come ready to work hard, and bring a doll to practice diapering. This is for youth aged11 and older.



September 21 we will have our first PD Day trip. We are planning to take the youth to the Phillip J. Curry Museum where they will explore the museum as well as watch one of the movies. We will then take the youth swimming for a couple of hours. The cost for this trip is $35 per youth.



Then rest of the PD Day trips will be October 5, November 23. I am currently looking for new and exciting things for the youth to do. If you or your youth have any ideas please let me know and I will do my best to make the happen.



The Home Alone Safe course will be offered October 13 in McLennan. This is a $40 charge and runs from 9-3:30. This is for children aged 9 years old and older. Lunch and snacks are provided for the youth.



I will also be taking the youth to the EC Barr Ranch’s Flash Light night again this year. Youth aged 12 + are invited to attend. This is a $20 trip for the youth.



We will leave around 8:00 pm and return at 1:00 am with the youth. In years past, the youth have had a great time at this event.



I currently have an e-mail list that I send out all the new events that are happening for the youth, if you want to be a part of this list and keep current on the activities please call Crystal at (780) 837-2220 and I will be happy to put you on the list.



Other things to look for: The FCC/FCSS Fill the Van and BBQ for the Food Bank, Community Kitchens, and our FCSS Day.