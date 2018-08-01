Smoky River Family and Community Support Services – In Focus

Lynn Florence

Director

Summer Youth Program’s Exciting Adventures Week August 7-9

This week will fun filled jam pack week, designed for youth’s ages 10-16 years old, we will have different day trips planned. Our first trip on the 7th of August is to Spirit River. In Spirit River, we will be spending the afternoon at the Richardson Pioneer Central Peace Aquatic Center. In the morning, we will visit the museum. Lunch is provided to the children on the Spirit River trip. One of the buildings there is turning 100 years old this year.



Our second day trip brings us to Whitecourt Rotary Park. The youth will get to enjoy the splash park, the park and as well slip ‘n’ slide. Both of these trips cost $20.



Our third and last day trip will be in Grande Prairie at the jump yard and the trapped room. Youths will get to reach for the skies while the bounce on the trampoline and put their brains to the test while trying escape from the trapped rooms. This day trip costs $50 to go, our Grande Prairie trip is all booked up but we can add you on the waiting list in case some youths drop out.



Week #6 – FIESTA WEEK – GIROUXVILLE – AUGUST 14 – 17. This week kicks off in Girouxville at the Girouxville Community Hall; youth will take part in several activities including piñata making, painting and crafts that will lead us to our end of summer camp dance party. Youths will get to participate in water play both at the Peace River Pool as well as outside at the park. During our Peace River trip, we will spend some time at the mini golf course and go mini golfing. At the end of the week, we will have a big potluck and dance party to wrap up the end of summer camp 2018.



Imagine all of the great self-esteem activities that they are being involved in all the while having fun and meeting other youth from all over the region. Transportation for the trips during this week is provided by the Smoky River Transportation program generously funded by our five municipalities, M.D. of Smoky River, Towns of McLennan and Falher and the Villages of Donnelly and Girouxville.



This year our Coordinator, Kristina Nolette is bilingual, which assists our youth who speak French as their first language. Bradyn Heckbert is our assistant and also speaks French and has experience with youth programs. As well, our Administrative Assistant Alanna Blanchette will be helping us out during some of our trips and larger craft days, she is also bilingual.



The 2018 team is in place to ensure your youth have a positive experience in the summer programs.



Our four-day summer programs normally run Monday – Thursday, with drop off time at 9 a.m. and pick up time at 3:30 p.m. The weekly cost of our summer program is $50 per youth. Please do not let money be any roadblock for your youth to attend! Subsidy is available. The main goal is to provide amazing programs during the summer months to enrich the lives of the youth, our future, in the region.



Subsidy is available by contacting Lynn Florence at srfcss@live.ca or calling (780) 837-2220.



Smoky River FCSS are looking forward to all youth aged between 6 and 12 and 10 – 16 to enjoy the Smoky River FCSS Summer Youth Program experience. Registration forms are available at all municipal offices as well as the Smoky River FCSS office located in the Town of Falher.



Register your youth early, as there are a limited number of spots available, first come first registered. Summer programs are filling up fast and some are already full and taking wait list names!!!



Your youth is registered when the completed registration form with payment or confirmation of subsidy is received by the Smoky River FCSS office in Falher. If you are using email or fax to submit, please call the office to ensure we received it.



Need to know more! Check out our Facebook page or contact Kristina at the office (780) 837-2220.